Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

Mountain View is famously home to Google’s headquarters, but lots of other tech juggernauts have offices there, including Microsoft, Amazon, and LinkedIn. So it’s no surprise that high-tech hotels have also popped up in this idyllic corner of Silicon Valley. One such newcomer is The Ameswell Hotel, a modern luxury property built to LEED Silver standards. Inspired by the backdrop of California’s untamed wilderness and penchant for out-of-the-box thinking, this 255-room hotel weaves sustainable innovation into every touchpoint. From their commitment to zero single-use plastic to their range of electric car charging stations, The Ameswell aims to impress. Partnerships with local farms, ranches, and diaries help keep things green, while tech-powered processes help minimize food waste. The outdoor Event Lawn is covered in life-like, eco-friendly astroturf (which helps cut excessive watering) and over 26 varieties of native trees and flowers were planted around the 10-acre property. Guests also enjoy direct access to local trails to hike and cycle throughout Silicon Valley—including neighboring corporate campuses for Google, Apple, and Facebook.

