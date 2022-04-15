Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

5. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia: Philadelphia, PA Learn More

The Kimpton brand has pioneered the boutique lodging space and built a loyal following, thanks to its collection of trendy hotels and unique guest perks. One of their most popular properties is the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, located in the lively Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. The award-winning hotel is housed in the former headquarters of the Philadelphia chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and plenty of the original Art Deco design features have been preserved. The property became the first in the Kimpton portfolio to receive LEED Gold certification thanks to numerous green practices in place. For example, HVAC units filter fresh outdoor air to create a comfortable environment within the hotel. All light fixtures in the guestrooms, corridors, and public spaces use energy-efficient LED bulbs, and all faucets, shower heads, and toilets are outfitted with low flow water systems. The staff also uses non-toxic cleaning supplies and low VOC paint and sealants throughout the hotel. The property is able to cut carbon emissions by sourcing local farm-fresh ingredients. It also works with Clean the World to recycle unused portions of bar soaps to provide hygiene kits for impoverished communities around the planet.

