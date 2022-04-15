Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

6. The Lodge at Gulf State Park: Gulf Shores, AL Learn More

When the original Lodge at Gulf State Park was damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the decision was made to rebuild by prioritizing sustainability practices. The Hilton brand formed a unique partnership with the state park system to ensure the Lodge reflected the region’s environmentally friendly commitment. During construction, over six football fields of coastal dune landscape and native plant communities on the building site were protected. And the overall footprint was actually set back 225 feet from the Gulf to allow for additional dune restoration. Today, approximately 75 percent of the property’s landscaping features native species that flourish without irrigation or fertilizers, which provides natural coastal habitats for indigenous wildlife. Collected rainwater is directed to a restored on-site wetland, and HVAC condensation is recycled to replace pool water. The restaurant is also onboard, implementing biodegradable bamboo cutlery, beverage straws made from compostable wheat shafts, and 100 percent recycled to-go containers. Even food waste is sorted for livestock feed or composting, and all cooking oil is recycled. All their efforts paid off, earning the property LEED Gold certified status.

