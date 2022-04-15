Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

7. Hotel Jackson: Jackson Hole, WY Learn More

Tucked in a verdant valley between soaring peaks, Jackson Hole has long attracted skiers, snowboarders, fly fishermen, whitewater rafters, and a host of other thrill seekers. But now they can add eco-travelers to that list. Hotel Jackson is situated in the heart of downtown, with epic views of Snow King and Jackson Valley Mountains. The lavish, 55-room retreat was built to LEED Silver standards and opened to guests in 2015. Cozy and welcoming, the AAA Four Diamond hotel fuses rustic aesthetics with contemporary Western design. Natural stone, rich leather, and more than 25,000 linear feet of reclaimed barnwood detailing add to the elevated-yet-rugged charm. The hotel utilizes a hospital-grade DAIKIN HVAC system and HEPA filter, which removes 99.97 percent of allergens and fine particles up to 0.3 microns in size. The state-of-the-art system heats and cools the building by borrowing warm or cold air, filtering it, and redirecting it to other parts of the property. More than 98 percent of the hotel’s lighting is LED technology (the first commercial building in Teton County to do so), and carpeting is made entirely from wool, a sustainable fiber source.

