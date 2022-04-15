Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

8. Hotel Marcel: New Haven, CT Learn More

Hotel Marcel is one of the most buzzed about new openings of the year. Slated to officially debut in May 2022, Hotel Marcel has already achieved LEED Platinum status. Additionally, the property will become the country’s first net-zero and Passive House certified hotel. The property will be all-electric, generating 100 percent of its own electricity, heat, and hot water with the help of a rooftop solar array and solar parking canopies. Other tech-driven solutions include a Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting system, renewable on-site energy production, plus passive design upgrades to maintain superior interior temperatures and air quality. The ambitious project is an adaptive reuse of the historic Pirelli Tire Building, designed by the iconic Marcel Breuer (who also serves as the hotel’s namesake). Designed by New York City-based Dutch East Design and Becker + Becker architects, the sleek hideaway will feature 165 guestrooms, including nine spacious suites. Visitors can also expect a full-service new American restaurant and bar, a handsome library lounge, and a breezy penthouse courtyard.

