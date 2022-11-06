Don’t look down! Actually, do. If you believe that every journey should include an awe-inspiring vista, we’ve got your vertigo-inducing guide to the planet’s best lookout points.

Best Lookout Points in the World for Unbeatable Views

Stegastein Viewpoint

Aurlandsfjord, Norway

You know how it goes, you’re motoring along Sogn og Fjordane County Road 243 in western Norway, wishing for a better gander at the immense fjord. Luckily, the Norwegian Highway Department granted your wish with the Stegastein Viewpoint. The 14-foot-wide platform, handsomely constructed of laminated pine, juts 100 feet from mountainside treetops, 2,000 feet above the village of Aurland. It feels like you’re treading toward the apex of the world’s prettiest roller coaster, and indeed you could tilt over the curved end if not for a glass pane.

Scene stealer: For a somewhat different experience of the view, hit the site’s restrooms, which poke over the edge, and ranked fourth on a 2106 list of best public toilets in the world.

Grand Canyon Skywalk

Arizona, U.S.A.

Some say that cantilevering a massive viewing platform off the western rim of the Grand Canyon is a clear case of gilding the lily. But the throat-catch thrill of staring through the structure’s three-inch-thick glass bottom onto the canyon’s rusty-striped glory is a damn compelling counterpoint. Seventy feet out and 4,000 feet above the snaking Colorado River, the experience speaks to that odd urge one feels to step out from the edge of the world’s most famous chasm—or is that just us?