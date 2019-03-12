High on the Hog: The Best Motorcycle Trips to Explore the Open Road

It’s simple math: Exploring the open road on two wheels makes your vacation twice as fun. Here are three amazing motorcycle trips to try this year.

Route 66, Chicago to Los Angeles

Even teens waiting for their learner’s permit know about this road, and with good reason: The 2,400-mile route crosses three time zones and eight states, and it remains full of Main Street USA charm. Hop on a cruiser, like a Harley or Indian, skip the souvenir shops, and focus on the family-run businesses, from tiny diners to historic hotels. You can do it in just over a week, but plan for 14 days to see it all.

Best of the West, Los Angeles to San Francisco Loop

Head east from Los Angeles on a fast, open road to Vegas before riding north to Yosemite National Park, where RVs and wild animals will force you to keep the speed down. San Francisco is a short jaunt from the park, and leaving the Bay Area is a scenic ride down the coast on Highway 1 through Big Sur. You can blitz through it all in five days, but 12 is what you really need.

Baja California

Grab your license, registration, and Mexican motor insurance, along with a scrambler or adventure bike that welcomes detours. Then head south from San Diego on more than a thousand miles to Cabo San Lucas. Visit Rosarita and San Ignacio along the way, and expect plenty of opportunities to go off-roading, then camp or stay in small hotels. Gas stations are rare, so keep an eye on your tank’s level.