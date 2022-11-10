24. Aoraki, New Zealand

Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park feels like proof that Lord of the Rings is real. Visit the iconic filming locations and get your hobbit on by visiting the tallest mountain in New Zealand. Sir Edmund Hillary used Aoraki as a trial run before summiting Mount Everest—if you have serious alpine climbing chops, give it a shot.

For the rest of us mere mortals (no judgment), there’s the Hooker Valley Track, a 6.2-mile trail that features some seriously cool suspension bridges. You can also hike to the Mueller Hut, a backcountry dwelling that not only offers views of nearby Mueller Glacier, but some of the best dark skies in the region. (For more celestial viewing, visit Mount John Observatory.)

Grab dinner and a bed for the night at The Hermitage Hotel, an iconic local destination since the late 1800s.

Getting There: Fly into Queenstown Airport (which handles domestic flights from Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch), and then settle in for a road trip. The park is three hours from the city via Highway 80 and State Highway 8.

For more information, visit doc.govt.nz.

