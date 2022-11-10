22. Bend, Oregon

When you’re thinking of nature in Oregon, chances are your brain is pulling images from this mountain town. Get out on trails like Green Lakes, Sparks Lake, and Big Obsidian Flow to soak in the great outdoors.

If hiking isn’t your thing, or if you need a post-hike brew, you can also hit the Bend Ale Trail, a carefully plotted route that will allow you to sample some of the best microbreweries in the region. Before you call it a night after all that drinking and exercise, don’t forget to grab some candy and a flick from the only Blockbuster still in existence. (Yes, really!)

Getting There: Fly into Roberts Field Airport; drive half an hour to Bend. Fancy a road trip? Portland is only 3.5 hours away.

For more information, visit visitbend.com.

