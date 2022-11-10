16. Bryson City, North Carolina

The southern gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Bryson City sticks close to its roots with lots of killer hickory-smoked barbecue and bluegrass music. The charming town is completely wrapped by dense forest and still has its old-fashioned ice cream fountain, Soda Pops; its mountain-crafts shops selling corn-shuck dolls and sourwood honey; and a big, chugging passenger train that runs right through town twice a day.

But in Bryson, you also find a kayak on every roof rack. Outside town is the Deep Creek section of the park—great for trail running, kayaking, day hikes to a trio of waterfalls, and tubing. Nantahala Outdoor Center is the paddling-rafting nexus of the southeast (if not the country), with a paddling school and float trips on the Nantahala River. The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad excursion may sound a bit touristy (it is), but the 4.5-hour roundtrip is a more laid-back way to see the backcountry. Skip the hotels here and a book a cabin like Shooting Star Ridge. It’s outfitted with fire pits, a hot tub, mountain views, and the blessing (or curse?) that is WiFi.

Getting There: Fly to Atlanta; drive three hours north.

For more information, visit greatsmokies.com.

