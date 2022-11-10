26. Cape Town, South Africa

Located at the foot of Table Mountain, Cape Town is technically a mountain town, but you won’t exhaust yourself climbing South Africa’s most iconic peak. The short(ish) hike to the top is great for the less athletically inclined and anyone interested in spotting the dassie, an animal that looks like a rat but is actually closely related to elephants. (Nature is awesome.)

Alternatively, take the cable car if you’re more about embracing epic views of land and sea than appeasing your Fitbit. Get your heart pumping with an off-road scooter ride, or embrace your dignified side with a high tea served mountainside at the WIFI Lounge.

Getting There: Fly into Cape Town.

For more information, visit capetown.travel.

