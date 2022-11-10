15. Casper, Wyoming

With a slogan like “the mountain town for the wild at heart,” you know you’ll want to pack extra Advil for both physical and booze-related ailments. In Casper, it’s a difficult choice between climbing or kayaking Fremont Canyon, but we’ll go with the former—all the better for viewing the insane burnt orange reflection of the jagged rocks in the water below. (Swing by local adventure outfitters like Mountain Sports or 307 River Sports for gear.) Come meal time, steer the crew towards Silver Fox, a laidback steakhouse with tasty baked scallops. After recovering from your food coma, enjoy a beverage at locally owned favorite Moonlight Liquors.

Getting There: Fly to Denver; drive four hours and fifteen minutes north. Alternatively, take a connecting flight to Casper-Natrona County International Airport.

For more information, visit visitcasper.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!