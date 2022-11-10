30. Chambéry, France

Located within the French Alps, Chambéry is a mountain town that also doubles as a fascinating cultural center.

Stroll through the old town and marvel at its vaulted passageways and secluded courtyards. Snap photos of unusual monuments like Fontaine des Éléphants, which—as the name implies—is a fountain featuring life-size elephant statues. Get a university-level education on the history of French art at the Musée des Beaux-Arts.

The other good news is you’re never more than arm’s-length away from a crepe stand. But if you’d like a little something extra, wander through Marché Couvert des Halles for Beaufort and Tomme de Savoie—both local must-eat cheeses.

To spend the night, consider the chic, five-star Petit Hotel Confidentiel.

Getting There: Fly into Geneva and catch the BlaBlaCar, which operates three times per day.

For more information, visit chambery.fr.

