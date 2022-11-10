13. Chattanooga, Tennessee

There’s no way around it: Chattanooga is a town for active people. Nestled between two mountains at a bend in the Tennessee River, the city of 182,000 has a competition going on most every weekend, including both a full and a half Ironman, along with plenty of hiking, whitewater kayaking, and fishing for the more laid-back. While the outdoors are a big fraw here, the top-notch food, drink, and hotels are no afterthought, either.

Don’t miss stirring up some foam via kayak on the rapids of the Tennessee River Blueway, hang gliding at Lookout Mountain, and tackling the cracks of the Tennessee Wall, an epic crag on the rim of the Tennessee River Gorge. You can also head out for a great three-mile run on Bluff Trail, which hugs the scenic edge of Lookout. And when you’re spent, there’s fried chicken and a long beer list waiting for you at Champy’s.

Getting There: Fly direct to Chattanooga.

For more information, visit chattanoogafun.com.

