2. Crested Butte, Colorado

The 130-year-old former coal mining camp is nestled in a bowl of high pasture, a cul-de-sac formed by jagged mountains etched with hundreds of miles of Jeep roads and killer singletrack. Rent a dual-suspension ride from Crested Butte Sports, and get a map marking fabled rides like 401, a 14-miler that starts near the ghost town of Gothic, climbs past Emerald Lake, and descends through helmet-high wildflowers. Alternatively, venture to Evolution Bike Park, which offers over 30 miles of lift-served singletrack, including the machine-built Psycho Rocks, which lives up to its stomach-churning title.

For après-bike, head to Montanya Rum distillery—turns out that rum ages best at altitude, and the water from the spring-fed aquifer it’s distilled with is as pure as the stuff gets. Sure, you could book a hotel, but camping at Paradise Divide offers car camping at 11,250 feet and wildlife sighting you won’t soon forget.

Getting There: Fly to Gunnison; drive 30 minutes north.

For more information, visit gunnisoncrestedbu tte.com.

