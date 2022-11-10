21. Denali National Park, Alaska

There’s no town associated with Denali—it sits deep in the Alaskan backcountry—but as the tallest mountain in North America, it gets an automatic spot on this list. Denali might be one of the trickier spots on this list to get to, but the trek is worth it for the area’s unspoiled beauty and diverse array of wildlife. Be warned: You’re more likely to see caribou, wolves, sheep, bears, and moose than the mountain itself—thanks to frequently cloudy weather, it’s only visible about 30 percent of the year.

If you’re not ready for a full backcountry hiking trip, take the path more traveled with Savage River Loop or Mount Healy Overlook—both popular, less strenuous hikes. Or get above it all with a helicopter tour, which will give you a bird’s eye view of the stunning Denali Glacier.

Getting There: Fly into Anchorage. Take the Alaska Railroad north from Anchorage to access the park. Talkeetna, listed above, is another good home base for visiting the area.

For more information, visit nps.gov.

