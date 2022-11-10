20. Grand Marais, Minnesota

Tucked beside the Sawtooth Mountains in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Grand Marais has it all. First up, fuel your adventures at Angry Trout Cafe, housed where an old fishing shanty once stood. Then, embrace your inner Nick Offerman at The North House Folk School, where you can hone your wood carving, fly casting, and sailing skills. Get outdoors at Judge C.R. Magney State Park, where a rugged trail drops you off at a series of waterfalls. Mountain bikers can stop at the Superior National Forest ranger station at the edge of town for maps and trail information.

For lodging, consider a stay at The Hungry Hippie Farm and Hostel, a converted barn perched in the hills above Lake Superior. It’s a short drive from Voyageur Brewing Company, which is also worth a visit.

Looking for more lakeside adventures? Check out our lake vacations guide.

Getting There: Fly to Duluth; drive two hours to the northeast.

For more information, visit visitcookcounty.com.

