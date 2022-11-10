29. Grindelwald, Switzerland

The Grindelwald area is considered one of the best places to see the Swiss Alps—a claim backed up by its comically beautiful views. It also happens to be a prime adventure location. Gondolas, mountainside go-carts, scooters, skydiving, paragliding—seriously, just take your pick.

For the ultimate high-level experience, take a cog train 11,362 feet to Jungfraujoch, a.k.a. “The Top of Europe,” a UNESCO world heritage site where you can appreciate wintry landscapes and throw a snowball 365 days a year.

To enjoy nature in all its glory from your private balcony, book a room at Hotel Kirchbühl.

Getting There: Fly into Zurich; take a three-hour train ride to Grindelwald.

For more information, visit myswitzerland.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!