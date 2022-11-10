5. Ketchum, Idaho

Ketchum sits beside the second-largest roadless area in the Lower 48—the Frank Church–River of No Return Wilderness, which makes it one of the most isolated spots in the country. Heading into the wild is as easy as driving over Galena Summit to Redfish Lake, where the crisp blue water reflects the Sawtooth Range’s most impressive peaks. Stare at it from its wide, sandy beach or tour it on horseback.

In town, a strict building code keeps hillsides and ridgelines free of development, yet Ketchum remains surprisingly lively. The town has long been an escape for the rich and famous, who have a firm belief that isolation needn’t come at the expense of a good martini and a decent symphony (Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks have homes here). On any given evening, there’s a good chance you’ll stumble upon a free outdoor jazz concert in one of the town’s half-dozen parks or at the $35 million Sun Valley Pavilion . Hit the Roundhouse, a repurposed vintage ski lodge at 7,700 feet, for a pre-concert meal, and then stop by wine bar Enoteca for a drink and wood fired pizza afterward. When you’re ready to pass out, the Knob Hill Inn is equally beautiful in summer months as it is when “snowga” season is in full swing.

Getting There: Fly direct to Ketchum.

For more information, visit ketchumidaho.org.

