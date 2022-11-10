27. Kirkjufell, Iceland

It’s difficult to find a spot in the Icelandic wilderness that isn’t jaw-dropping, but Kirkjufell is a highlight among highlights. The most photographed mountain in Europe (or so locals claim), it looks equally epic covered in snow as it does under the northern lights. Take a moment (or few hours) to appreciate it, photograph it, and picnic by it and the nearby Kirkjufellsfoss waterfall.

Since this is pretty remote, there isn’t much else to do—but that’s exactly the point. When you’re ready to call it a night, head to Hótel Búðir, a three-star accommodation that also features one of the best farm-to-table restaurants in western Iceland.

Getting There: Kirkjufell is located a little over two hours from Reykjavík. Make the most of your trip by driving—there are plenty of stellar views along the way.

For more information, visit guidetoiceland.is.

