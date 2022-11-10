19. Lewisburg, West Virginia

The bucket-list mountain biking challenge here is the Rocky Ridge Trail from the top of Kate’s Mountain. Dropping 1,500 feet in less than two miles with no switchbacks, it makes anything else in the sprawling Greenbrier State Forest look easy. Book a room at the General Lewis Inn, which dates to 1834, or The Greenbrier, another historic property dating to 1778 (pictured above), where you can take a spin at skeet shooting or falconry.

When the mood strikes, head to Smooth Ambler Spirits, where a handsome wooden bar is the perfect spot to sip gin or whiskey, and windows let you get a peek at the production side. Still thirsty? Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company and Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider & Mead beckon.

Getting There: Fly to Charlottesville, VA; drive two hours west. You can also fly to Charleston, WV, and drive an hour and forty-five minutes southeast.

For more information, visit greenbrierwv.com.

