12. Manchester, Vermont

The Green Mountain State may get plenty of winter love, but in summertime it’s a hiker’s nirvana. Manchester proves particularly ripe for adventure: Kick the dust up on Lye Brook Falls or Mount Equinox trails, the latter of which brings you to the highest point in the Taconic Range, which runs from southern New York all the way up to Vermont. Rest your weary legs at the Kimpton Taconic, which provides some cool in-room offerings for hikers like walking sticks and survival kits (hand wipes, poncho, first aid kit, etc.), along with on-site mountain bikes. Once your limbs are adequately exhausted, indulge in leisurely pursuits like an aerial restorative yoga class at Heart of the Village Yoga followed by a meal at The Crooked Ram.

Getting There: Fly or take an Amtrak train to Burlington; drive two and a half hours south.

For more information, visit manchestervermont.com.

