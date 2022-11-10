28. Mount Fuji, Japan

What other mountain has inspired haikus, paintings, and 3,776-meter pilgrimages to its summit? If you’re eager to get to the top, plan your visit for July through September, when the trails are open to hikers. If you prefer a significantly shorter climb, 400 steps will take you to the top of Chureito Pagoda and to a stunning view of Mount Fuji—especially during sakura season, when you’ll be surrounded by a sea of pink blossoms.

Find your center, or just compose a verse or two, at Fuji Five Lakes, a body of water located at the base of the mountain that offers opportunities for boating, windsurfing, and other sports in addition to moments of reflection.

Go ahead, make a night of it. Fuji View Hotel offers exactly what its name implies, along with in-house hot springs and a restaurant featuring both Japanese and French cuisines.

Getting There: Fly into Tokyo. Take the Fujikyu Railway Line from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station to Mount Fuji. The ride will take about two and a half hours.

For more information, visit japan.travel.

