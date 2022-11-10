10. North Conway, New Hampshire

This New England jewel is surrounded by the 660,000-acre White Mountain National Forest and endless hiking and bike trails (it’s also incredibly motorcycle-friendly). Tee off in one of the area’s 11 golf courses or trade clubs for canoes and float down the Saco River, where rafting, kayaking, and inner tubing are also options. In the winter, North Conway is all about ice climbing, but summer is equally alluring for climbing; you can book a guided trips or course with the International Mountain Climbing School. Nearby Omni Mount Washington Resort puts you in the shadow of the northeast’s largest peak (Mount Washington), or hole up at the Cranmore Inn Bed and Breakfast if you’re looking to stay closer to town.

Getting There: Fly to Manchester, New Hampshire; drive an hour and forty-five minutes northwest.

For more information, visit mtwashingtonvalley.org.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!