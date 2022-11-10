11. Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Most come to this Colorado town for its hot springs—the world’s deepest—but they’re missing the nearly 3 million acres of San Juan National Forest and the Weminuche Wilderness Area. Make your first pitstop the Turkey Springs Trail System, which is comprised of 14 interconnected singletrack routes with loops, rocks, short steep pitches, and side slopes. If you’re craving whitewater, head out on the San Juan and Piedra rivers. Or, take it easy enjoying nature at Pass Creek Yurt and wash off the day (and, we hope, a hike on the Continental Divide Trail) in a solar-powered shower.

Afterwards, you can create your own beer crawl between Pagosa Brewing Company, Red Leg Brewing Company, and Riff Raff Brewing Company, the latter of which brews beer using local spring-fed geothermal heat.

Getting There: Fly to Durango; drive an hour east.

For more information, visit visitpagosasprings.com.

