1. Park City, Utah

The outside world may associate Park City with glitz—the Sundance Film Festival, luxe ski resorts, restaurants helmed by big-name chefs—but ask locals what they love most and it’s sure to be the trails. The hills that surround town hold an unprecedented 400 miles of loops, networks, and connector trails for hiking, trail running, or biking. Best of all, the easy-to-access trails virtually bring the Wasatch Range to you and then drop you off back by quirky Main Street.

Nowadays, High West Distillery in nearby Wanship gets all the buzz, but you can have an equally superb time at Park Silly Sunday Market, a summertime fest of crafts, food, music, and a bloody mary station with enough accoutrements to make your drink feel more like a paperweight. Since warmer weather means not worrying about being first in line to hit Park City’s 9,300 skiable acres, reserve your stay at Washington School House. The hotel is a stone’s throw from downtown, and also has a tranquil pool and an unreal free breakfast with bounty from the farmer’s market.

Getting There: Fly to Salt Lake City; drive 40 minutes east.

For more information, visit visitparkcity.com.

