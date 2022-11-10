17. Rapid City, South Dakota

The home of Mount Rushmore is also ripe for adventure, with the Black Hills Mountain Range boasting Black Elk Peak, the highest summit in the U.S. east of the Rockies. Lace up and pack extra grub for the Harney Peak Trail, where the northern approach presents a worthy challenge for more experienced hikers.

For lodging, grab an Airbnb—there are plenty of options in town and in the surrounding area. From there, it’s a quick drive to Badlands National Park and Custer State Park, a mecca for bison viewing. And since we’d be remiss to not send you to Mount Rushmore‘s 60-foot faces of Washington and the gang, do that.

Afterward, sit back at a local haunt and raise a glass to the state’s incredible landscape with a signature South Dakota red beer; an unlikely but restorative combo of tomato juice and beer.

Getting There: Fly direct to Rapid City.

For more information, visit visitrapidcity.com.

