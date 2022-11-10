6. Red Lodge, Montana

Cradled in a valley just outside the northeast corner of Yellowstone, Red Lodge is a great base camp for exploring America’s best national park. Ninety minutes southwest is the Lamar Valley—wolf country—and Specimen Ridge Trail, a tough hike through a petrified forest that leads to a great view of Mount Washburn.

In town, take a guided cruiser-bike tour down the snaking Beartooth Highway, one of America’s most beautiful drives. Then get buzzed on a Ben Nail IPA on the sun-drenched deck at Red Lodge Ales Brewing Company, where rancher types and transplants, drawn to the town’s lack of pretense, will happily dish on their favorite fishing hole or secret hike. Sleep off a hangover as a guest of the Lazy E L Ranch, where you can arrange to have a local chef prepare first-rate meals for you and your gang.

Getting There: Fly to Bozeman; drive three hours east.

For more information, visit redlodge.com.

