14. Roanoke, Virginia

A contender for the mountain biking capital of the East, Roanoke offers a first-rate selection of challenging trails ranging from Carvins Cove (lots of switchbacks) to Mill Mountain Star Trail, which takes you to the world’s largest free-standing illuminated neon star.

When you’re done after a long day in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the historic Hotel Roanoke offers in-room massages to relieve tight muscles, and the 24/7 Texas Tavern has been filling hungry stomachs since 1930.

Once you’re rejuvenated, hike the three trails at the “Triple Crown” along the Appalachian Trail. Consider that part one of your training for the annual Blue Ridge Marathon, a springtime race with over 7,430 feet in elevation change.

Getting There: Fly direct or take an Amtrak train to Roanoke.

For more information, visit visitroanokeva.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!