9. Roscoe, New York

The Sullivan Catskills may be close to New York City, but you’ll feel like you’re on another planet. Kittatinny Campgrounds is the place to go for an active day—there’s paintball, rafting trips, and 3,000 feet of dual racing zip lines. Fly fishing enthusiasts will also enjoy the many offerings of Trout Town (Beaverkill is top notch), and an entire museum devoted to the sport.

Cap off your getaway by riding the singletrack at Pearson Park on Walnut Mountain to whet an appetite for round two of tastings at Catskill Distilling Company, Roscoe Beer Co., or Tuthilltown Distillery, the maker of buzzy Hudson Whiskey.

Getting There: Fly to New York City, drive two hours north.

For more information, visit sullivancatskills.com.

