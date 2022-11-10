18. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Colorado’s most genuinely Western mountain town has Rocky Mountain beauty and unpretentious authenticity. Beneath Sleeping Giant mountain, the 12,000-foot Flat Tops, and the sharp, solitary summit of Hahns Peak are working cattle ranches spread over undulating green hills that give the town a feeling of big-sky spaciousness.

Downtown, with its century-old red-brick buildings, has an old-school soda fountain (complete with cream sodas and a jukebox) and shops like F.M. Light & Sons, a 100-year-old Western-wear store. Locals head to the pro rodeo on weekends to eat barbecued ribs and watch big names from all over the country compete.

If you’re not in town for a race, marathon, or triathlon, chase thrills at Emerald Mountain, where you can conquer 8.8 miles of singletrack and soak up some unforgettable valley views. Soak sore quads afterward at Strawberry Park Hot Springs, a set of secluded stone pools full of 104-degree mineral water. If you’re visiting in late summer or early fall, trade the hotel for dispersed camping on Buffalo Pass and thank us later.

Getting There: Fly to Denver; drive three and a half hours northwest.

For more information, visit visitsteamboat.com.

