8. Taos, New Mexico

Taos is a mystical place with a deeply rooted Indigenous presence and imperfectly rendered adobe architecture. The rich red Sangre de Cristo Mountains, towering 6,000 feet above town on three sides, stand beneath an intensely blue sky. Unless you need a T-shirt, skip the central plaza—the Taos Inn, a block north, is the real heart of town. Hole up for a Cowboy Buddha margarita (none of that mix crap—we’re talking silver tequila, Cointreau, and real lime juice) and the grilled rattlesnake-and-rabbit sausage appetizer. Or, beeline to the newer Taos Mesa Brewing for a few beers washed down with their Frito pie.

Experience true Southwestern wilderness by hiking or trail-running on Wheeler Peak, the tallest mountain in New Mexico at 13,161 feet, or rafting the Rio Grande Gorge, 800-foot basalt cliffs spanned by the dramatic Gorge Bridge. The Taos Box stretch is a full day of intense Class III and IV whitewater in a narrow canyon teeming with eagles, coyotes, and mountain lions. If you’re debating on where to stay, the answer is the Greater World Earthship Community, a collection of innovative sustainable homes that redefine off-the-grid living—some of which are available for rent.

Getting There: Fly to Santa Fe; drive an hour and a half north.

For more information, visit taos.org.

