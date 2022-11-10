23. Vail, Colorado

Vail’s reputation as a top-rated ski resort still holds. (With 195 trails and 32 chairlifts, and 354 inches of average annual snowfall, you’ll stay busy.) But even if you’re more interested in the après-ski life than the act itself, there’s still plenty worth checking out.

We recommend a close inspection of the elaborate cocktails and food options at Fall Line Kitchen. (Four words: tenderloin mac and cheese.) If the weather is great, take a walk in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. If it’s not, hunker down at Gravity Haus, where you can book a massage, sit in a hot tub, and you—guessed it—eat even more at their decadent in-house restaurant and coffee shop before crawling up to your room for the night.

Getting There: Flying into Denver will still leave you with a two-hour drive, so aim to land at Eagle County Regional Airport, which is serviced by both American and United Airlines.

For more information, visit discovervail.com.

