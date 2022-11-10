4. Warren and Waitsfield, Vermont

In the Mad River Valley, Holstein cows graze green pastures, big red barns stand beside white farmhouses, and covered bridges span the burbling Mad. Sister valley villages Warren and Waitsfield are places for sedate retro pleasures like lounging on a village green, ogling 19th-century architecture, or playing 18 at Sugarbush’s Robert Trent Jones Sr. course.

Locavores, rejoice: Restaurant menus here cite the source of lamb, farm-raised venison, and organic produce. American Flatbread, a Thursday-Sunday restaurant on a Waitsfield farm, does organic-everything pizzas that have locals queuing for hours; the BigPicture Theater and Café in Waitsfield features house-made maple-glazed donuts to-go with its program of folk music and art-house movies. Even the local taco joint, the Mad Taco, sources from area farms, smokes its own meats, and serves regional craft cervezas.

To work up an appetite, jump on your road bike. The smooth, sleepy lanes that roll past rivers and creeks full of fly casters are among the best in the country for cycling. Route 100 is pleasant enough, but for a challenge, go for a gap ride like the 50-mile Tour de Hump, which links Waitsfield, Appalachian Gap, and Duxbury Gap.

For a taste of Europe, stay at the Austrian-inspired Grünberg Haus Inn and Cabins. It exudes upper New England charm, and it’s located 20 minutes outside of Waitsfield (it’s pet-friendly, too).

Getting There: Fly or take an Amtrak train to Burlington; drive one hour southeast.

For more information, visit madrivervalley.com.

