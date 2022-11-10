25. Zakopane, Poland

Flanked by the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane is known as the winter capital of Poland. Snowboarding and skiing? Yeah, they’ve got that—and thanks to a still-decent exchange rate, you’ll pay a lot less for your adventures.

After you unwind in the Chochołowskie Thermal Baths, be sure to try some post-ski oscypek, a smoky sheep’s milk cheese made exclusively in the region. Catch the local vibes by staying at Grand Hotel Stamary, a four-star hotel commissioned and built in 1905 by opera star Maria Budziszewska.

Getting There: Fly to Krakow. For a shockingly cheap option, grab a FlixBus from Krakow to Zakopane.

For more information, visit poland.travel.

