Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

10. Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, NY

New to skiing in the New York City area? Save Aspen or Whistler for another trip and drive about two-and-a-half hours northeast to Catamount Mountain Resort. Roughly 35 percent of trails are for beginners and nearly half of the mountain’s runs are geared toward intermediate skiers and snowboarders. After you’re done exploring the 43 trails and park areas, take a three-minute walk to your digs at Catamount Base Lodge. Choose from one-and-a-half-hour group lessons ($60) or private lessons starting at $140 for an hour.

[Ski packages from $60; catamountski.com]

