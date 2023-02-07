Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

11. Riversport in Oklahoma City, OK Learn more

And now for something completely different: In Oklahoma City, Riversport has alpine skiing and snowboarding at a new indoor slope, Ski OKC. Located inside McClendon Whitewater Center, the beginner-friendly incline is made from an artificial ski surface called PoleSnow, designed with low-friction fibers and misted with water to replicate actual powder. The Oklahoma River also plays host to Olympic paddlers as well as everyday enthusiasts who enjoy getting in the water. Why not add Ski OKC to your list of novel indoor adventure experiences?

[Ski packages from $30; riversportokc.org]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!