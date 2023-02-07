Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

2. Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, MT Learn more

You might be in Big Sky country, but you need not be intimidated. In this majestic sweep of Montana, you’ll find Big Sky Resort with some 2,300 acres of beginner and intermediate terrain. Translation: Even if you’re making turns with experienced skiers, you can still ski here for three-plus days and not cruise down the same run more than once. Lone Mountain, in addition to Big Sky at large, is an ideal place to learn to rip with an average of over an acre per skier. A recently opened, terrain-based learning area ensures your skills are up to par before hitting the steeper slopes. Book a half-day group lesson from $235 or a half-day private for $875. Adaptive lessons for those with disabilities are taught through a partnership with Eagle Mount.

[Packages from $235; bigskyresort.com]

