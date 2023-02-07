Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

3. Powder Mountain in Eden, UT Learn more

With 22 green-level trails across Powder Mountain, North America’s largest ski resort (by skiable acres), gives you plenty of terrain to explore as you work on your S curve. In fact, some 25 percent of runs here are dedicated to beginner skiers, with the Sundown chairlift and Tiger Tow surface tow quickly becoming your new best friends. Locally known as “PowMow,” it’s worth noting that all the green trails are accessible from every chairlift, so you don’t miss out on any camaraderie if others in your group are hitting intermediate or diamond slopes. Along with first-time ski and snowboarding lessons, you can also book private sessions with instructors from the Snow Sports School.

[Packages from $189; powdermountain.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!