Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

4. Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort in Bend, OR

If your travels take you to the Pacific Northwest, Mt. Bachelor is an ideal spot to stake your poles. Newcomers to skiing and snowboarding will be met with plenty of terrain out of the Sunrise base area. Our vote is to invest in the Ski or Ride in 5 program, which consists of five lessons, and is a recipient of the National Ski Areas Association’s “Conversion Cup” for having one of the best beginner programs in the country. Head to the Woodward Start Park and Progression Park to hone your technique and work on your speed control in designated areas.

[Packages from $159; mtbachelor.com]

