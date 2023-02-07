Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

6. Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, CO Learn more

Yes, this town is known as “Ski Town, U.S.A.” but it’s truly a judgment-free zone, regardless of your experience level. From bar down to bar up, you can breathe easy knowing that adult group ski classes or Whippersnapper private ski and snowboard lessons will teach you the fundamentals to feel confident on the corduroy. FYI: Steamboat Ski Resort’s beginner lessons for skiers and snowboarders fall into Level 1 (never done it); Level 2 (can ski in a cautious wedge); Level 3 (feelin’ good about turning skills on green runs).

[Ski packages from $249; steamboat.com]

