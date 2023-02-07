Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

7. Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Kalispell, MT Learn more

Another Montana jewel for newbies, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is 80 percent easy and intermediate runs. If you’ve advanced past their “Learn to Ski in 3” package, you can brush up your skills with a private or group lesson. The Alpine 2-hour private lesson (from $140) provides you with individualized instruction based on your ability level.

[Ski packages from $65; blacktailmountain.com]

