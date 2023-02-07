Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

8. Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, ID Learn more

Just because Schweitzer Mountain is the biggest ski resort in the Gem State, doesn’t mean it’s off-limits for snowsports newcomers. Expect fast-moving lift lines and competitively priced packages, such as $80 adult group lessons for beginners or a $125 offering that includes a group lesson, lower mountain lift ticket, and rentals. Schweitzer’s beginner lift, Musical Chairs, has discounted lift tickets, clocking in at a modest $30 for the first visit. You’ll likely be a little sore reactivating those long-dormant glutes and calves or getting on the hill for the first time, so book yourself a treatment at Cambium Spa, which offers therapeutic massage, reflexology, foot soaks, and Normatec leg and calf compression sessions.

[Ski packages from $80; schweitzer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!