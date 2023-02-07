Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

9. Beech Mountain in Beech Mountain, NC Learn more

Perched above the highest town in Eastern America at 5,506 feet, Beech Mountain receives over 80 inches of yearly snowfall and its namesake resort provides both group and also private lessons for folks of all abilities. Geared toward beginners, the mountain’s Play Yard helps new skiers master essential turns and braking techniques before moving on to the bigger slopes. When you’re ready to call it a day (or your sore muscles are), head to Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Our favorite pours are Beech Mountain Lager, Downhill IPA, and 5506 Pale Ale.

[Ski packages from $32; beechmountainresort.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!