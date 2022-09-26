Top 20 National Parks You Need to Visit This Fall

McCormick’s Creek State ParkLearn More
Yes, you should add Bloomington, Indiana to your travel bucket list (we’ll fill you in on the exploding craft beer scene after our hike). This park is situated on the scenic White River, and it showcases unique limestone formations and plenty of scenic waterfalls, too. Indiana’s first state park is around 14 miles from Bloomington, and it provides ample opportunity to hike your way through thick woods or explore the canyon’s imposing cliffs.
