1. Landmand Golf Club Learn More

Homer, NE

King-Collins, the team behind Sweetens Cove—the nine-hole cult classic in rural Tennessee—unveiled their first 18-hole layout in northeast Nebraska last September, albeit for just a few weeks. When its first full season commences this May, Landmand (Danish for “farmer”), will bolster the Cornhusker State’s growing roster of world-class tracks.

Spread across a whopping 580 acres of fourth-generation farmland in the wild Loess Hills, the par-73 course is massive in scale: Roomy fairways, gigantic greens, and mile-upon-mile of roving heartland views accentuate its oversized footprint.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!