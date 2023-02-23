2. The Lido Learn More

Rome, WI

Shinnecock Hills. Chicago Golf Club. National Golf Links of America. C.B. Macdonald’s resume can go pound for pound—or course for course—with any architect in the history of the game. The celebrated designer, who died in 1939, will get his initials next to Tom Doak’s when The Lido debuts this summer at Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin.

With the aid of historians and the use of high-tech computer imaging, Doak and his Renaissance team meticulously recreated Macdonald’s original course of the same name that once existed on Long Island in New York. It was later repurposed (and destroyed) for a Navy base during World War II. At the time, it drew comparisons to Pine Valley in New Jersey. Bold and ambitious, the Lido 2.0 is one of the most envelope-pushing golf projects ever undertaken.

