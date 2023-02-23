3. Fields Ranch at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort Learn More

Frisco, TX

It’s not everyday that a yet-to-be opened golf course is awarded not one, but two major tournaments: the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships, respectively. Fields Ranch, located 35 miles north of Dallas, opens in May at the PGA of America’s shiny, supersized new headquarters.

The 660-acre resort will feature two 18-hole championship courses that ramble among the Blackland Prairies of northeastern Texas: Gil Hanse’s East course (which took cues from the restoration of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa) and Beau Welling’s West course (think live oaks, mesquite trees, and wetlands). If your golf game isn’t ready for the big layout, head to The Swing, a lighted 10-hole short course, or The Dance Floor, a two-acre putting course that the whole family can play at nighttime.

