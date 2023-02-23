4. Cabot Citrus Farms Learn More

Brooksville, FL

Canadian developer The Cabot Collection will cut the ribbon on this Central West Florida property—north of Tampa Bay, west of Orlando—later this year, marking the Cabot brand’s stateside debut. The developer squeezed a lot of juice from this site, which was previously the World Woods Golf Club. The 1,200-acre grounds will feature two renovated 18-hole courses, Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks, as well as a third a layout dubbed “The 21,” which blends an 11-hole par-3 course with a 10-hole regulation-length course.

With 100 acres of pristine Florida real estate at his disposal, architect Mike Nuzzo had the green light to squeeze as many golf holes into the parcel as could fit. The result: a mishmash of Irish traits and Australian Sandbelt flair that can be played together or apart. Either way, Cabot Citrus Farms has the makings of the next top Florida golf destination.

