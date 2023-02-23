5. Point Hardy Golf Club (Cabot Saint Lucia) Learn More

Saint Lucia

When Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design a new golf course, the golferati wait with bated breath and half-packed suitcases. Their creativity and attention to detail could transform a landfill into Buckingham Palace. That wasn’t necessary at Point Hardy Golf Club on the northern tip of Saint Lucia, as the renowned duo inherited 1.5 miles of dramatic Caribbean coastline to dream up their next masterpiece. Slated for preview play beginning this March, Point Hardy’s wild topography, laden with coves and beachfront flagsticks, is sure to challenge for the title of best Caribbean golf course. Sooner or later, it will occupy Top 100 lists as well.

